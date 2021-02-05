Medical Leverage, a communications company welcomes New Marketing Communications Manager, Accelerating Its Growth and Expansion Plans

CARY, N.C., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Leverage, a communications company (ml) a full-service medical communications agency, is pleased to welcome Candice Eisberg as its new Marketing Communications Manager. Eisberg brings a passion for marketing communications, with a track record of successfully building and implementing campaigns that deliver results.

Over the last 13 years, Eisberg has held marketing roles with ownership of the strategy and execution of integrated marketing plans to build brand awareness, generate leads, and support sales and customer service.

"With an impressive marketing background of proven growth performance, as well as years of experience in our industry, Candice is both a skilled professional and also very familiar with our market and solutions," said Dave Oury, President, Medical Leverage. "We're looking forward to leveraging her talents to continue raising awareness with healthcare companies the need ml's products, and world-class consulting and support services, to create interest and drive demand."

To learn more about Medical Leverage, its work, and how they are helping achieve success for the clients, please visit www.medicalleverage.com. Further, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/medical-leverage

ABOUT MEDICAL LEVERAGE

Medical Leverage is a medical communication company that provides full-service solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and medical diagnostic companies. We elevate healthcare communications through education by partnering strategically with life science companies and providers.

Over the past nearly 20 years, we have had the distinct honor of working with marketing, medical affairs, sales training, and market access teams within U.S. and international companies. We know that behind every product there is a patient; and behind every program, there is a healthcare professional. We focus on our clients, so they can focus on their patients and healthcare professionals.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-leverage-a-communications-company-welcomes-new-marketing-communications-manager-accelerating-its-growth-and-expansion-plans-301223192.html

SOURCE Medical Leverage