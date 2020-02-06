Medical Lifting Sling Industry Outlook to 2027 - Increase in Geriatric Population and Lifestyle-Oriented Diseases Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Lifting Sling Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical lifting sling market is predicted to show compelling growth, with a CAGR of 9.26% in terms of revenue, during the forecasting period 2019-2027.



The global medical lifting sling market is primarily driven by the rise in research & development activities, advancement in technologies, cost-benefit factor, and favorable government policies. However, the high cost of lifting slings and the lack of skilled professionals are hindering the market growth.



Moreover, stringent rules and regulations by governments have also been affecting the market. However, the increasing geriatric population and lifestyle-oriented diseases are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the medical lifting sling market.



The global medical lifting sling market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the medical lifting sling market during the forecasting period. It is a major driver for the world's growth graph. In 2016, the region accounted for 42% of the world's GDP, of which China and India together accounted for 70%. The governments of China and India have been heavily investing in improving the healthcare infrastructure, which is predicted to fuel the medical lifting sling market in the region. Furthermore, the presence of an increased population of older people is expected to boost the demand for medical lifting slings in hospitals and home care settings in the Asia-Pacific region.



The key competitors analyzed in the medical lifting sling market are DJO Global, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Invacare Corporation, Prism Medical Ltd., Guldmann Inc., Hill-Rom, Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., Joerns Healthcare, LLC, Care & Independence Ltd, Etac AB, Handicare AS, Silvalea Ltd., Philips Corporation, ArjoHuntleigh, and Bestcare LLC.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Medical Lifting Sling Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Increasing Patient Safety Concerns Boosting The Usage Of Medical Lifting Sling

2.2.2. Transfer Sling Is The Fastest-Growing Product Type In The Medical Lifting Sling Market

2.2.3. Nylon Is The Most Prominently Used Material In Medical Lifting Sling

2.2.4. The Preference For Disposable Sling Is Expected To Increase Over The Forecast Period

2.2.5. Hospital Is The Major End-User Of The Medical Lifting Sling

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat Of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat Of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

2.3.5. Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Value Chain Analysis

2.7. Key Buying Criteria

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Favorable Government Policies

2.8.2. Cost-Benefit Factor

2.8.3. Advancement In Technological

2.8.4. Rise In Research And Development Activities

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Cost Of Medical Lifting Sling

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Increase In Geriatric Population

2.10.2. Increasing Lifestyle-Oriented Diseases

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Strict Rules And Regulations



3. Medical Lifting Sling Market Outlook - By Product

3.1. Transfer Sling

3.2. Universal Sling

3.3. Hammock Sling

3.4. Standing Sling

3.5. Seating Sling

3.6. Toilet Sling

3.7. Other Products



4. Medical Lifting Sling Market Outlook - By Material

4.1. Nylon Sling

4.2. Padded Sling

4.3. Mesh Sling

4.4. Canvas Sling

4.5. Other Materials



5. Medical Lifting Sling Market Outlook - By Usage

5.1. Reusable Sling

5.2. Disposable Sling



6. Medical Lifting Sling Market Outlook - By End-User

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Home Care Facilities

6.3. Elderly Care Facilities

6.4. Other End-Users



7. Medical Lifting Sling Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.5. Middle East And Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Philips

8.2. Arjohuntleigh Inc.

8.3. Bestcare LLC

8.4. DJO Global (Acquired by Colfax Corporation)

8.5. Drive Medical

8.6. Invacare Corp.

8.7. Prism Medical Ltd. (Acquired by Limerston Capital)

8.8. Guldmann Inc.

8.9. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

8.10. GF Health Products Inc.

8.11. Joerns Healthcare LLC

8.12. Care & Independence

8.13. Etac AB

8.14. Handicare AS

8.15. Silvalea Ltd.



