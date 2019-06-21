Medical Packaging Market Outlook to 2027: Growing Demand for Flexible Packaging Solutions

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Packaging Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include technological advances in medical device packaging, environmentally friendly materials & processes and growing demand for flexible packaging solutions.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Medical Packaging Market, By Type

4.1 Trays

4.2 Bags & Pouches

4.3 Boxes

4.4 Flow Wraps

4.5 Stick Packs

4.6 Clamshell Packs

4.7 Blister Packets

4.8 Cartons

4.9 Containers

4.10 Vials

4.11 Individual-wrap Packages

4.12 Other Types



5 Medical Packaging Market, By Material

5.1 Paper & Paperboard

5.2 Polymer

5.3 Non-Woven Fabric

5.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.5 Polypropylene (PP)

5.6 Polystyrene (PS)

5.7 Polyethylene (PE)

5.8 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.9 Glass

5.10 Sterilization

5.11 Foam

5.12 Tyvek

5.13 Films

5.14 Molded Fiber

5.15 Adhesives

5.16 Metal

5.17 Other Materials



6 Medical Packaging Market, By Packing Type

6.1 Secondary

6.2 Primary

6.3 Shrink Packing

6.4 Tertiary



7 Medical Packaging Market, By Application

7.1 Medical Equipment & Tools

7.2 Implants

7.3 Medical Devices

7.4 In Vitro Diagnostic Devices (IVDs)

7.5 Pharmaceuticals

7.6 Plastic Industries

7.7 Chemicals and Research

7.8 Other Applications



8 Medical Packaging Market, By End User

8.1 Clinics

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Medical and Research Centers

8.4 Forensic Departments

8.5 Other End Users



9 Medical Packaging Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

11.2 CCL Industries Inc.

11.3 Amcor Limited

11.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

11.5 3M Company

11.6 Westrock Company

11.7 Avery Dennison Corporation

11.8 Bemis Company Inc.

11.9 Placon Corporation

11.10 Berry Plastics Corporation

11.11 Klockner Pentaplast Group

11.12 Sonoco Products Company

11.13 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

11.14 Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG

11.15 Thomas Packaging LLC

11.16 MeadWestvaco Corporation

11.17 Chesapeake Limited

11.18 Oliver Healthcare Packaging

11.19 Beacon Plastics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojekk0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

