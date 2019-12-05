Medical Professionals Discuss Bone Cancer Research on "Behind The Scenes" With Laurence Fishburne

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor, Laurence Fishburne, is known for his performances in Hollywood hits, "The Matrix," "Passengers," and "Contagion." Possessing many talents, the well-received actor is lending his skills as host to the informational show, "Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne. "Behind The Scenes" is a television show that educates its viewers about many issues affecting the world at large. In an upcoming episode, the program will interview medical professionals about the research devoted to bone cancer.

All over the country, bone cancer research is underway across many university hospitals, medical centers, and various institutions. A large number of clinical trials are exploring a combination approach to bone cancer treatment. The treatments used for this type of cancer include radiation therapy, chemotherapy (chemo), targeted therapy (drugs), and surgery.

Bone cancer is more commonly found in young people and is rarer to find in adults. In some clinical trials, researchers are taking an interest in the long-term effects of chemo treatments. They are exploring how the drugs may affect young survivors as their brains develop as they age. Also, a chunk of bone cancer research is focusing on the genetic changes taking place in cancer cells. These particular genetic indicators may put a person at a higher risk for developing certain bone cancers. Industry professionals will discuss the advances and discoveries in bone cancer research in a new episode of "Behind the Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne.

The television show "Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne is a high-quality, Telly award-winning educational program.

