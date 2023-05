Medical Properties Trust: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you've spent any time lately searching for high-yield dividend stocks, you've probably come across Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) at least once. Its stock offers an eye-popping yield of 13.2% at the moment.This real estate investment trust (REIT) specializes in leasing properties to operators of hospitals and related acute-care facilities. Medical Properties Trust generates relatively reliable cash flows because it signs long-term net leases that make its tenants responsible for all the variable costs of building ownership, such as maintenance and taxes. It also builds annual rent escalators into its leases.Shares of Medical Properties Trust recently soared in response to its better-than-expected first-quarter earnings report. But before you add shares to your portfolio in the hopes it will continue climbing, it would be wise to reexamine what both bulls and bears have to say about it.Continue reading