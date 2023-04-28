|
28.04.2023 11:53:00
Medical Properties Trust Just Gave Short-Sellers Something to Worry About
It's not hard to understand why many investors are skeptical about Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). Several of the real estate investment trust's (REIT) major tenants have faced financial challenges recently. One of them is behind on its rent payments this year. And interest rates have risen significantly since the start of 2022, making it more expensive for Medical Properties Trust to refinance its debt.Some are so skeptical that they've bet against the stock. As of April 14, a whopping 27% of Medical Properties Trust's float was sold short. Such bets have paid off so far this year. The healthcare REIT's share price had fallen nearly 30% as of the market close on Wednesday. But Medical Properties Trust just gave short-sellers something to worry about.Continue reading
