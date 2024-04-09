|
09.04.2024 10:26:00
Medical Properties Trust Stock Has 10% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis recently bumped up his price target on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) from $4 to $4.50 per share. That implies about 10% upside potential over the next 12 months or so for the real estate investment trust (REIT) from its recent share price. The analyst maintained his hold rating on the healthcare REIT's stock, writing that "we do not have the risk tolerance to recommend the stock" given its significant volatility. Overall, the analyst has a muted view of the hospital-focused REIT. Lewis did bump up his 2024 funds from operation (FFO) estimate by $0.01 per share to $1.30 per share (well ahead of the analysts' consensus estimate of $1.12 per share). However, he lowered his FFO expectations for 2025 from $1.35 to $1.38 per share (still much higher than the $1.20 per share consensus). While Lewis expects the REIT's FFO to rise over the next year, he believes that the hospital owner will eventually need to get smaller, which will lower its earnings. Driving that view is its need to sell assets to repay debt as it matures due to significantly higher interest rates. It's also dealing with a rash of tenant issues. The uncertainty of the REIT's future size is weighing on its valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medical Properties Trust Incmehr Nachrichten
|
20.02.24
|Ausblick: Medical Properties Trust präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.23
|Ausblick: Medical Properties Trust präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Medical Properties Trust Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Medical Properties Trust Inc
|3,77
|0,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiatische Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Am Freitag geht es an den asiatischen Börsen tendenziell bergab.