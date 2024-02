Medical Properties Trust Stock Has 21% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

With shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) falling by 61% in the last 12 months, shareholders will be happy to hear that, at least in the eyes of certain people on Wall Street, the company might yet have a sunnier future. Though RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll slashed his price target for the stock from $8 to $5 on Feb. 20, he still sees it as having an upside of around 21% from its $4.14 per share price. He also opted to maintain his position that the stock will outperform the wider market.But, Carroll's new target came out just before the healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) reported worse-than-anticipated Q4 earnings on Feb. 21. Now, it's even less certain that his bullish estimate will come true, though it's important to note he isn't the only financial analyst that sees significant upside in store.For its 2023 fiscal year, Medical Properties Trust reported a net loss of $556 million. Much of that loss was due to it claiming impairments of $772 million as a result of its top tenant, Steward Health Care, having trouble with paying its rent on time and in full.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel