01.04.2023 15:34:00
Medical Properties Trust Strikes Back Against Its Critics
Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have cratered more than 60% over the past year. One of the many factors weighing on the REIT's stock price is the impact of negative reports published by those shorting its stock, including Viceroy Research. Medical Properties Trust has finally had enough. It filed a lawsuit against Viceroy Research. The healthcare REIT also penned a letter to shareholders addressing the claims made by Viceroy. That letter aims to clarify any confusion regarding its operating model and finances.Medical Properties Trust's letter to shareholders provided facts to counteract five claims Viceroy Research made against the company. These included: Continue reading
