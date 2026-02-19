Medical Properties Trust Aktie
WKN: A0ETK5 / ISIN: US58463J3041
|
19.02.2026 14:31:50
Medical Properties Trust Swings To Profit In Q4; Shares Up 3.5%
(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPT) reported Thursday net income attributable to stockholders for the fourth quarter of $17.31 million or $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $412.85 million or $0.69 per share prior-year quarter.
Funds from operations or FFO for the quarter were $0.19 per share, compared to negative FFO of $0.06 per share last year. Normalized funds from operations or NFFO were $106.60 million or $0.18 per share, compared to $107.69 million or $0.18 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Total revenues for the quarter increased to $270.34 million from $231.84 million in the same quarter last year.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, MPT is trading on the NYSE at $5.56, up $0.19 or 3.54 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medical Properties Trust Inc
|
18.02.26
|Ausblick: Medical Properties Trust zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: Medical Properties Trust öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Medical Properties Trust Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Medical Properties Trust Inc
|5,10
|0,06%