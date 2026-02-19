Medical Properties Trust Aktie

Medical Properties Trust für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0ETK5 / ISIN: US58463J3041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.02.2026 14:31:50

Medical Properties Trust Swings To Profit In Q4; Shares Up 3.5%

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPT) reported Thursday net income attributable to stockholders for the fourth quarter of $17.31 million or $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $412.85 million or $0.69 per share prior-year quarter.

Funds from operations or FFO for the quarter were $0.19 per share, compared to negative FFO of $0.06 per share last year. Normalized funds from operations or NFFO were $106.60 million or $0.18 per share, compared to $107.69 million or $0.18 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $270.34 million from $231.84 million in the same quarter last year.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, MPT is trading on the NYSE at $5.56, up $0.19 or 3.54 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Medical Properties Trust Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Medical Properties Trust Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Medical Properties Trust Inc 5,10 0,06% Medical Properties Trust Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:03 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt am Freitag um die Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich unterdessen höher. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen