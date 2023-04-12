12.04.2023 13:30:00

Medical Properties Trust's Track Record as an Investment Is Completely and Utterly Brutal

There's a lot of talk about Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and whether its lofty dividend is safe. But investors shouldn't be focusing on just the payout because what's even more important is the business itself, and whether the stock can generate good returns and be a worthwhile investment to hang on to. When looking at its track record over the years, investors may be surprised and just how awful it has been. And the reality is, things may not look a whole lot better in the future.Last year was a particularly brutal one for Medical Properties Trust as shares of the real estate investment trust (REIT) nosedived by more than 50%. But over the past decade, it has been rare for the stock to outperform the markets, often significantly trailing the S&P 500's returns:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Medical Properties Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Medical Properties Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens letztlich freundlich
Der heimischen sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielen im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich zum Wochenausklang uneins. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen