12.04.2023 13:30:00
Medical Properties Trust's Track Record as an Investment Is Completely and Utterly Brutal
There's a lot of talk about Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and whether its lofty dividend is safe. But investors shouldn't be focusing on just the payout because what's even more important is the business itself, and whether the stock can generate good returns and be a worthwhile investment to hang on to. When looking at its track record over the years, investors may be surprised and just how awful it has been. And the reality is, things may not look a whole lot better in the future.Last year was a particularly brutal one for Medical Properties Trust as shares of the real estate investment trust (REIT) nosedived by more than 50%. But over the past decade, it has been rare for the stock to outperform the markets, often significantly trailing the S&P 500's returns:Continue reading
