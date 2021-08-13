Medical Transcription Market to grow by USD 16.64 Bn in 2020, Acusis LLC and Excel Transcriptions Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the medical transcription market to grow by USD 16.64 billion at over 5% during 2020-2024. Acusis LLC (US), Excel Transcriptions Inc. (US), Global Medical Transcription LLC (US), iMedX Inc. (US), Lingual Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. (India), MModal IP LLC (US), MTBC Inc. (US), nThrive Inc. (US), Nuance Communications Inc. (US), and World Wide Dictation Service of New York Inc. (US) are some of the dominant medical transcription market players.

The report identifies an increase in the need for automated transcripts, rising chronic diseases, aging population, and the growing adoption of data analytics in the healthcare sector as some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the adoption of cloud-based systems, the emergence of voice recognition technologies, and the growth of medical transcription outsourcing services are some of the prominent market trends anticipated to boost the market growth positively during the forecast period.

The medical transcription market covers the following areas:

Medical Transcription Market Sizing

Medical Transcription Market Forecast

Medical Transcription Market Analysis

The medical transcription market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The report is segmented by End-user (Hospitals and Physician groups and clinics) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The hospital segment led the market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based systems for MT and automated speech recognition software. In terms of geography, almost 41% of the market's growth will be originating from North America owing to increased investments in advanced IT infrastructure and innovation.

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Throughout the forecast period, the hospital segment will be the leading segment of the market. The high inclination of patients toward hospitals is due to the scale at which they operate, the rules and regulations followed, and the importance given to maintain health records.

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

The North America segment has advanced technology, and the countries in this region strongly rely on automation. Hence, this segment is saturated. The Europe segment is expected to have a slower growth rate due to Brexit and other economic restructuring factors in the EU. The APAC segment is growing rapidly due to the increase in the adoption of technology and the rise in outsourcing of MT to countries in the region.

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Volume drivers – Demand led growth

8.1.1 Growth in healthcare IT spending

8.1.2 Rising chronic diseases and aging population

8.1.3 Increase in need for automated transcripts

8.1.4 Growing adoption of data analytics in the healthcare sector

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Vulnerability of EMR toward cyber-crime

8.2.2 Requirement of intense training

8.2.3 Increase in concerns for medical data privacy

8.3 Market challenges

8.3.1 Emergence of voice recognition technologies

8.3.2 Growth of MT outsourcing market

8.3.3 Adoption to cloud-based systems

8.3.4 Rising applications of BI in the healthcare industry

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

