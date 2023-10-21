|
21.10.2023 11:16:00
Medicare Open Enrollment: Don't Waste Your Chance to Save
Access to affordable healthcare only becomes more critical for us in retirement. As people age, their healthcare costs generally go up, and that makes the protection that the Medicare program offers vitally important.Yet Medicare is complicated. That often makes people less inclined to consider all their options when it comes to taking advantage of the full benefits the program offers.Each year, during the open enrollment period, Medicare allows participants to make changes to their coverage. In 2023, Medicare open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, and it's your best opportunity to make changes that could save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars over the course of 2024. If you're a senior, here are four things in particular that you might want to look at during this open enrollment period that could bring you some savings or get you more comprehensive coverage in the coming year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
