|
15.10.2022 12:04:00
Medicare Open Enrollment Starts Today: 3 Ways It Could Save You Money
Many people planning for retirement focus most of their attention on Social Security. That's because they have some control over the benefits they'll receive from the government program, and the cold hard cash that Social Security pays out is essential to cover living expenses of all kinds.However, Medicare is often even more important for the financial well-being of retirees than Social Security. The federal government program covers a huge portion of healthcare costs for those 65 or older.The challenge with Medicare, though, is that the program offers many different options for seniors to choose from. The right choice can mean the difference between comprehensive coverage, partial coverage, or no coverage at all, in some cases. That's part of why Medicare offers an annual open-enrollment period that begins on Oct. 15 and continues until Dec. 7. By taking advantage of open enrollment, you can save money and ensure continued access to the healthcare you need.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!