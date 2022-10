Medicare Open Enrollment Will Be Here Soon. Here's How to Gear Up.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many seniors end up finding that healthcare is their largest expense in retirement. Part of the reason has to do with the fact that many retirees manage to pay off their mortgages before ending their careers, and therefore don't have to spend as much on housing. But part of it also has to do with the fact that health issues tend to arise as people age, leading to a need for more testing, more procedures, and more associated bills.Meanwhile, many seniors end up on Medicare once they turn 65. And that alone can be a huge expense -- especially for those who get the bulk of their retirement income from Social Security.Image source: Getty Images.