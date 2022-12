Medicare Part B's First Premium Drop in Over a Decade Comes With 3 Added Bonuses

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Retirees got some good news this year when the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that standard monthly Medicare Part B premiums would drop to $164.90 in 2023, a 3% decline from 2022.Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people over the age of 65 and Medicare Part B covers certain necessary and preventative healthcare services.The 3% drop may not sound like much, but this is the first time in over a decade that Medicare Part B premiums are moving down. It's also happening after Part B premiums rose by close to 15% in 2022, which is one of the largest increases ever. But the good news doesn't end there. Medicare Part B's first premium drop in over a decade will also come with three added bonuses next year. Let's take a look.Continue reading