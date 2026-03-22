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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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22.03.2026 12:35:00
Medicare Premiums Just Crossed $200 a Month for the First Time and Retirees Are Furious
American seniors are experiencing sticker shock in 2026. And it's not just with the price of gasoline and groceries. Standard Medicare Part B monthly premiums crossed $200 for the first time this year, and some retirees are furious.Shannon Benton, Executive Director of The Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy organization for seniors, said, "Medicare Part B premiums consistently overtaking Social Security COLAs degrades American seniors' quality of life over time. Our members constantly tell us that they feel like their benefits aren't keeping up, and this is a great example of that experience in action." However, the problem goes beyond higher Part B premiums.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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