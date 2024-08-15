|
15.08.2024 11:03:00
Medicare’s negotiated drug prices will save taxpayers $6 billion in first year, White House says
Medicare has reached price agreements for all 10 drugs selected for the initial round of negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act, and those price reductions are expected to save taxpayers about $6 billion in the first year they take effect, the Biden administration said Thursday.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
