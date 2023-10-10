10.10.2023 13:32:15

Medicenna Therapeutics Names Humphrey Gardner CMO

(RTTNews) - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, announced Tuesday the appointment of Humphrey Gardner as Chief Medical Officer to lead the development strategy and execution of its clinical programs.

Gardner most recently served as CMO at Harbour BioMed advancing novel antibody and bispecific therapeutics in oncology.

Previously, he was the CMO at Stingthera, CMO in Residence at Roivant Sciences and Chief of Medical Oncology at Evelo Biosciences. He had also held senior roles at AstraZeneca, Novartis and Biogen.

Fahar Merchant, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medicenna, said, "Dr. Gardner's expertise and dedication to our mission to create life-changing immunotherapies will be beneficial as Medicenna has started the Phase 2 dose expansion trial with MDNA11, our potential best-in-class, next-generation IL-2 super-agonist that targets solid tumors."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Medicenna Therapeutics Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Medicenna Therapeutics Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp Registered Shs 0,30 8,26% Medicenna Therapeutics Corp Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Aufatmen nach Fed-Protokoll: ATX fester erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich im Plus -- Anleger in Asien in Kauflaune
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren am Donnerstag vorbörslich freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen