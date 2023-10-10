Medicenna Therapeutics Names Humphrey Gardner CMO

(RTTNews) - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, announced Tuesday the appointment of Humphrey Gardner as Chief Medical Officer to lead the development strategy and execution of its clinical programs.

Gardner most recently served as CMO at Harbour BioMed advancing novel antibody and bispecific therapeutics in oncology.

Previously, he was the CMO at Stingthera, CMO in Residence at Roivant Sciences and Chief of Medical Oncology at Evelo Biosciences. He had also held senior roles at AstraZeneca, Novartis and Biogen.

Fahar Merchant, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medicenna, said, "Dr. Gardner's expertise and dedication to our mission to create life-changing immunotherapies will be beneficial as Medicenna has started the Phase 2 dose expansion trial with MDNA11, our potential best-in-class, next-generation IL-2 super-agonist that targets solid tumors."

