Medicinal Genomics Signs Tagaca SRL as Distribution Partner for its Genomic Breeding and Testing Platform in Uruguay.

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneer in genomics and blockchain technology to improve the yield, safety and transparency of cannabis, today announced its partnership with Tagaca SRL as its distributor of record in Uruguay. Tagaca is the leading biotechnology distribution firm in Uruguay with product lines that span a broad spectrum of solutions, from laboratory systems and equipment to animal health.

"Uruguay is very serious about every aspect of the cannabis business as we have gone about this pioneering social experiment. And the potential for us to participate in the multibillion dollar global cannabis is clear," said Philip Goodwin, Tagaca's Director. "Our focus has always been to do things right from the beginning, in growing and testing, seed to sale tracking and retail supply. That's why our partnership with Medicinal Genomics is so important. We're not just building a cannabis market, we're building a reputation on a global scale, and for that, we want to work with the very best experts we can find."

Uruguay was the first country in the world to legalize cannabis in all its forms—industrial, medical and recreational— in 2013. Today, more than 35,000 cannabis users avail themselves of government programs that control supply and licensing through pharmacies, a robust cadre of more than 7,000 home growers, and more than a hundred non-profit cannabis clubs growing supplying cannabis to nearly 3,500 registered members. There is also a burgeoning hemp market consisting of dozens of large-scale growers, and the government has recently opened the application process to increase the number of recreational commercial growers. The country is also attracting foreign investment and has created landmark export programs to supply cannabis to other countries as cannabis is legalized around the world.

"We couldn't be more pleased to partner with Tagaca in Uruguay. They have deep domain experience, and are one of the most respected biotech distributors in the country," said Brendan McKernan, CEO of Medicinal Genomics. "The Uruguayan market has tremendous potential and they've been building it from the ground up. That's why firms like Tagaca will play such an important role in their country's development in this global industry. We're honored and excited to be a part of that."

About Tagaca SRL

From the beginning our goal was not to be another conventional company that imports scientific products. Our aspiration is to build a space of trust and advice for our clients, actively supporting their development and research processes, always focused on achieving successful results in all new ventures. We want science in Uruguay to grow and we work hard every day so that the Uruguayan scientist can discuss his ideas with us, knowing that our main objective is to ensure the quality of their results by working together on each idea, each new project or technical difficulty; facilitating, if necessary, contact with the person or company with the appropriate experience. Our advice will be fair and impartial, always trying to help with sincerity and humility. To achieve this, it is imperative that our service respects the times and needs of each person and their project, which is why we have been working with our suppliers for more than five years so that the logistics processes are effective. We explore all possible options to minimize the delivery times of our products, optimizing the operating procedures, and demanding the service and attention from the manufacturer that our customers deserve.

About Medicinal Genomics Corporation

Medicinal Genomics Corporation is a pioneer in advancing the genomics of cannabis to build a stronger scientific foundation for cannabis-based products. The company's unmatched expertise in genetic science helps cultivators, dispensaries and testing laboratories characterize and understand the quality and consistency of cannabis to ensure patients and consumers have access to consistently safe, high quality cannabis. To support their mission, Medicinal Genomics also produces CannMed, an annual gathering of cannabis leaders, dedicated to the scientific advancement of the cannabis industry, and Kannapedia, the world's most complete public cannabis cultivar database. For more information, please visit www.medicinalgenomics.com.

