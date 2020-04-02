Medicinal Genomics to Donate a Portion of CannMed Tickets Sales to COVID-19 Response

BEVERLY, Mass., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneer in harnessing cannabis genomics to improve the yield, safety, and transparency of cannabis, today announced it will donate a portion of its ticket sales for CannMed 2020 to help respond to the coronavirus public health threat. CannMed is slated to be held at the Pasadena, CA, Convention Center September 20th through the 22nd. MGC also announced new pricing of $420 for a Full Conference ticket, a 50% discount for tickets purchased now through April 20th, 2020, as well as a 100% refund policy in the event is postponed and the new dates don't work for the ticket holder.

Since its inception in 2016, CannMed has grown steadily to attract some of the most prominent physicians, researchers, scientists, and cultivators in the industry, and has become increasing recognized as the one cannabis conference where industry-altering breakthroughs are announced. Last year for instance, Raphael Mechoulam, the founder of cannabis research, and head of research at EPM, announced a breakthrough in producing fully stable synthetic acid-based cannabinoid molecules and found them to be effective in treating a variety of disorders, including obesity, diabetes, and chronic pain.

This year's conference will be no exception. Dozens of data driven abstracts have already been approved. CannMed 2020 will have over 50 speakers divided among four different focus areas: Science, Medicine, Cultivation, and Safety. The upcoming deadline for abstract submissions is April 15th, and after being vetted through an independent selection process, the speaker list will be announced on June 1st.

"Every year, CannMed has grown in popularity and importance. And with more sponsors, exhibitors and speakers, the 2020 event will be the best yet," said Douglas Kennedy, Medicinal Genomics' CannMed Events Director. "The entire industry desperately needs and deserves a forum where the leading practitioners can present groundbreaking research, and the best practices and latest innovations in safety and production. CannMed has become that forum."

Medicinal Genomics Corporation is a pioneer in advancing the genomics of cannabis to build a stronger scientific foundation for cannabis-based products. The company's unmatched expertise in genetic science helps cultivators, dispensaries and testing laboratories characterize and understand the quality and consistency of cannabis to ensure patients and consumers have access to consistently safe, high quality cannabis. To support their mission, Medicinal Genomics also produces CannMed, an annual gathering of cannabis leaders, dedicated to the scientific advancement of the cannabis industry, and Kannapedia, the world's most complete public cannabis cultivar database. For more information, please visit www.medicinalgenomics.com.

