Medicom Announces Montreal as Location of New Canadian Mask Production Facility

MONTREAL, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - AMD Medicom Inc. ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of surgical and respiratory masks, confirms their new Canadian mask production facility will be situated in Montreal, Quebec. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of securing local production of personal protective equipment (PPE) and both the Canadian and Quebec governments are the latest in a growing number around the world seeking to partner with Medicom.

With new long-term supply agreements being finalized with both the Canadian and Quebec governments, Medicom has confirmed that their first Canadian mask manufacturing facility will open near their Montreal head office by July 2020 and will create at least 33 permanent jobs.



François Legault, Premier of Quebec, Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of the Economy and Innovation, and Danielle McCann, Minister of Health and Social Services, have announced that the Quebec Government is supporting this investment through Investissement Québec to accelerate the establishment of the plant, which will supply both N95 type masks and ASTM Level 3 surgical masks.



Today's Quebec Government release follows the Canadian Government's announcement on March 20 confirming orders for tens of millions of masks from Medicom and that they are in the process of finalizing an agreement that would support the Canadian manufacturing facility to help ensure ongoing supply for local needs in the face of COVID-19, as well in the future.



Medicom has been a trusted manufacturer of personal protective equipment for over thirty years and has long-standing supply relationships around the world. Medicom is making an important contribution around the globe helping governments and healthcare authorities address both the urgent immediate supply shortfalls of PPE, as well as securing long-term supply. The company's expertise, along with its significant experience navigating government contracts and establishing mass production capabilities, make Medicom an attractive partner for those seeking to secure supply to meet current and future needs.

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, veterinary, laboratory and health and beauty markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Ritmed and Hopen brands, as well as under the recently acquired Hedy Canada Inc. brand. Medicom operates under the Kolmi-Hopen company in Angers, France, and Medicom Asia in Hong Kong.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola.

For more information about Medicom and their comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com .

