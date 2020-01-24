Medicom ProSurface Disinfectant Kills Human Coronavirus

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As health authorities and healthcare institutions worldwide work to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV), personal protection and surface disinfection will play critical roles.

Medicom recently launched ProSurface disinfectant, which is effective against the human coronavirus, killing it in just one minute when used in accordance with label instructions. Available in wipes and spray, ProSurface works in a single step and acts faster than most disinfectant brands, requiring the treated surface to remain visibly wet for just 60 seconds.

"Disinfectants are the latest category in the extensive portfolio of infection control products Medicom offers to help protect healthcare professionals and their patients," states Ouriel Levy, Executive Vice President, Commercial and Global President, Dental. "Medicom was founded over 30 years ago to help protect healthcare professionals during the worldwide HIV crisis. Today, we are proud to offer a full range of infection control solutions, including our latest ProSurface disinfectant line that is proven to be effective against the coronavirus."

Public health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), are issuing recommendations to help prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. Medicom offers a range of other infection control products, such as medical grade masks, protective apparel and medical gloves, that will be essential as these recommendations are implemented.

Medicom Level 3 face masks

Medicom manufactures a complete line of face masks that comply with FDA requirements for Class II medical devices. The range includes NIOSH-approved SafeBasics® N95 respirator masks with a 95% filter efficiency level, as well as several product lines under the SafeMask® brand, including Level 3 masks, the highest level of protection available according to ASTM standards.

Medicom isolation gowns and protective apparel

In addition to face masks, personal protection equipment (PPE) such as protective apparel plays an important role in preventing the spread of viruses like the Wuhan coronavirus. Medicom offers a range of SafeBasics® isolation gowns, shoe covers and disposable SMS jackets and lab coats under the SafeWear® brand. Made from top-quality materials, the line is designed to provide reliable barrier protection in a broad range of sizes.

Medicom medical examination gloves (available in Canada only)

Medicom offers a complete range of non-sterile medical examination gloves under the SafeTouch® brand which provide reliable protection in a wide range of materials and weights. New SafeTouch MicroDefense™ antimicrobial gloves provide additional protection by preventing the transmission of microbes not only between healthcare professional and patient, but also from one surface to another.

For more information about Medicom infection control and prevention products, please visit Medicom.com.

About Medicom

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality infection control, single-use and preventive products for the medical, dental, industrial, veterinary, laboratory and health and beauty markets. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, the company has operations in 50 countries, 8 fully controlled manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, and sales in over 95 countries. Medicom is dedicated to making the world safer and healthier by using carefully selected materials, state-of-the-art technology and continuous innovation to provide protection that healthcare professionals can count on. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Ritmed and Hopen brands, as well as the recently acquired Hedy Canada Inc.

