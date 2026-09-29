Medicus Pharma Aktie
WKN DE: A40PMQ / ISIN: CA58471K2020
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29.09.2026 15:21:57
Medicus Pharma Files Phase 2b/3 Trial Design For Teverelix
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Medicus Pharma (MDCX) submitted a streamlined Phase 2b/3 protocol to the FDA for Teverelix in advanced prostate cancer patients at increased cardiovascular risk.
The proposed trial would initially enroll about 80 patients, followed by approximately 528 additional patients if predefined criteria are met, for about 608 patients overall.
Medicus said the single trial design could reduce its planned clinical program by about 60%, from roughly 1,500 patients to about 600.
The study will evaluate testosterone suppression and cardiovascular effects, including a 12-month coronary plaque endpoint measured by coronary CT angiography.
MDCX closed Monday's trade at $0.15, down 0.20%.
In the pre-market trade shares are up at $0.15, up 0.20%.
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