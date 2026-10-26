Medicus Pharma Aktie

Medicus Pharma für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40PMQ / ISIN: CA58471K2020

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26.10.2026 14:16:07

Medicus Pharma Regains Nasdaq Compliance After Meeting Minimum Share Price Requirement

(RTTNews) - Medicus Pharma (MDCX) announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, resolving a listing-related compliance issue for the biotechnology company. Medicus said it received written notification from Nasdaq on October 23 confirming that it had regained compliance with the exchange's minimum bid price rule. The determination came after the company's shares closed at or above $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive business days, from October 12 through October 23, 2026. As a result, Nasdaq has closed the matter related to the minimum bid price requirement.

The company noted that it remains subject to Nasdaq's other continued listing standards and that there can be no assurance it will maintain compliance with all listing requirements in the future.

Medicus Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments across oncology and other therapeutic areas. Its pipeline includes programs targeting solid tumors, basal cell carcinoma, prostate cancer, and endometriosis.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-50 reverse stock split, effective October 12, 2026.

MDCX closed Friday's trading at $2.50, down 4.58%.

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