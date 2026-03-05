Medicus Pharma Reports Phase 2 Results For D-MNA Skin Cancer Treatment, Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (MDCX) reported on Thursday topline results from its Phase 2 SKNJCT-003 clinical trial evaluating doxorubicin microneedle array or D-MNA, a non-invasive treatment for basal cell carcinoma or BCC. The randomized, placebo-controlled study enrolled 90 patients and assessed two dose levels against placebo.

Results showed increasing clearance rates over time, with the 200-microgram dose achieving 73 percent clinical clearance and 40 percent histological clearance at Day 57.

The company said the data provide decision-grade evidence of clinical activity and may support an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2026 as Medicus explores potential partnerships.

MDCX is currently trading at $0.86, down $0.51 or 36.30 percent on the Nasdaq.