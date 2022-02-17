Medicx Health Promotes Virginia Evans to Senior Vice President

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicx Health promoted Virginia (Ginger) Evans to Senior Vice President of Account Management and Analytics. Virginia has been a key leader and contributor to Medicx Health since she joined in February 2019 and has been instrumental in delivering strong campaign performance to our clients.

In her new role, Virginia will be responsible for meeting client needs for both media and commercial analytics. She will continue to lead account management's support of Medicx's Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting products. This includes her continued delivery of industry-leading offline performance (e.g., audience quality related metrics). She will also lead a new Consulting team that develops and delivers Medicx Health's advanced analytics offerings. This includes leading the onboarding of clients for delivery of AdLift Rx and Medicx Profiler and scoping and delivering custom analytics using Medicx's fully integrated and linked de-identified patient longitudinal medical, prescription and consumer dataset.

"Virginia has been instrumental in delivering pharma brand messages to their target patients with our Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting products. We are excited to promote her to SVP of Account Management and Analytics where she will bring her wealth of experience and client focus to deliver this same value to our clients with our SaaS and custom analytics products. Virginia is also a great example of our culture, living every day as a humble, hungry and people smart team player." Said Eric Trepanier, Executive Vice President & General Manager.

Virginia has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has led insights and performance intelligence at companies like Sharecare and Quality Health.

Medicx Health provides commercialization of data and analytics software and services that enable pharmaceutical and healthcare brands to better profile, target and communicate with target audiences and maximize the value of marketing investments. To learn more visit www.medicxhealth.com.

