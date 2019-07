Medidata Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Date

Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Due to the company's pending acquisition by Dassault Systèmes, it will not host a conference call to discuss its results.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life science, with the world's most used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by top-ranked industry experts, Medidata helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata and its companies, Acorn AI and SHYFT, serve 1,300 customers and partners worldwide and empower more than 150,000 certified users every day to create hope for millions of patients. Discover the future of life science: www.medidata.com

