MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ LANCIERT EIN SHARI'A-KONFORMES ANGEBOT

Zürich, 18. Juli 2022

Leonteq hat ihr Produktangebot mit der Einführung von Shari'a-konformen Treuhandzertifikaten (Trust Certificates) erweitert.

Nach der Eröffnung ihres Büros in Dubai im Jahr 2021 und als Teil ihrer langfristigen Wachstumsstrategie und ihres Bestrebens, den breiteren Markt des Golf-Kooperationsrates (GCC) zu bedienen, erweitert Leonteq ihr Produktangebot mit der Einführung von Sharia-konformen Treuhandzertifikaten. Die Treuhandzertifikate werden von IBDAA Certificate Issuer Ltd., einer eigenständigen Zweckgesellschaft, unter dem Shari'a Compliant Trust Certificate Issuance and Offering Programme ("Programm") mit Leonteq Securities AG als Lead Manager emittiert und sind darauf ausgelegt, finanzielle Renditen zu erzielen, die denen von traditionellen strukturierten Anlageprodukten entsprechen.

Amanie Advisors Limited ("Amanie") wurde von Leonteq Securities AG als Berater für die Shari'a-Konformität des Programms beauftragt. Das Shari'a Supervisory Board von Amanie, bestehend aus vier islamischen Gelehrten, kam zum Schluss, dass das Programm den Anforderungen der Shari'a-Prinzipien entspricht. LME-Metalle und andere Rohstoffe, die für Sharia-konforme Transaktionen erforderlich sind, werden von DD&Co über die automatisierte Plattform ETHOS AFP der DDCAP Group geliefert, einem Marktvermittler und Anbieter von Finanztechnologielösungen, der den globalen islamischen Finanzmarkt verbindet.

Im Rahmen des Programms ermöglicht die Plattform von Leonteq den Anlegern eine kurze Markteinführungszeit, eine wettbewerbsfähige Mindestzeichnungsgrösse und den Zugang zu einer breiten Palette von Anlageklassen, Währungen und Payoffs, einschliesslich Renditeoptimierung, Kapitalschutz, Partizipation, Warrants und FX-Payoffs.

Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns sehr, die IBDAA mit ihrem Shari'a-konformen Emissionsprogramm auf unserer Plattform begrüssen zu dürfen. Heute machen wir einen wichtigen Schritt beim Ausbau unserer Fähigkeiten im Bereich des Islamischen Finanzwesens, um unser wachsendes Geschäft im Nahen Osten noch besser bedienen zu können.»

LEONTEQ

Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.

www.leonteq.com

