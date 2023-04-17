Medifast to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

BALTIMORE, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, will announce financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 1, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results with additional comments and details. Company participants will be Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Maloney, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 1, 2023. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com or directly at https://app.webinar.net/zdVDP4z5KvR, and will be archived online and available through August 1, 2023. To join via telephone, listeners may dial (855) 560-2579.

A telephonic playback will be available from 6:30 p.m. ET, May 1, 2023, through May 8, 2023. Participants can dial (877) 344-7529 and enter passcode 9944720 to hear the playback.

About Medifast ®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of independent OPTAVIA Coaches and a Community to help Customers achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. As the publicly traded market leader by revenue in the U.S. $7 billion weight management industry, the company has impacted more than 2 million lives through its Community of OPTAVIA Coaches, who teach Customers how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast was recognized in 2022 as one of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes, in 2020 and 2021 as one of FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTA VIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

MED-F

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medifast-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-first-quarter-ended-march-31-2023-301799178.html

SOURCE Medifast, Inc.