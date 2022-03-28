MedinCell: Inclusion of First Participants in New Covid-19 Prophylaxis Clinical Trial SAIVE

The first participants of the SAIVE study have been administered last Friday

SAIVE is a 400-participant, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with an independent Data Monitoring Committee, conducted in the European Union

Interim data are expected mid 2022

SAIVE aims at validating the efficacy in prophylaxis against Covid-19 of administration of Ivermectin in oral daily form

It is part of MedinCell’s program to develop a subcutaneous injection that could offer more than 3 months of protection against Covid-19 and its variants

SAIVE follows a Phase 1 clinical study conducted by Medincell that successfully confirmed the safety of daily, oral Ivermectin administration over a long period of time

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a pharmaceutical company at premarketing stage that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. MedinCell collaborate with tier one pharmaceuticals companies and foundations to improve Global Health through new therapeutic options. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

www.medincell.com

