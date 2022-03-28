|
28.03.2022 17:45:00
MedinCell: Inclusion of First Participants in New Covid-19 Prophylaxis Clinical Trial SAIVE
The first participants of the SAIVE study have been administered last Friday
SAIVE is a 400-participant, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with an independent Data Monitoring Committee, conducted in the European Union
Interim data are expected mid 2022
SAIVE aims at validating the efficacy in prophylaxis against Covid-19 of administration of Ivermectin in oral daily form
It is part of MedinCell’s program to develop a subcutaneous injection that could offer more than 3 months of protection against Covid-19 and its variants
SAIVE follows a Phase 1 clinical study conducted by Medincell that successfully confirmed the safety of daily, oral Ivermectin administration over a long period of time
Access the complete press release
About MedinCell
MedinCell is a pharmaceutical company at premarketing stage that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. MedinCell collaborate with tier one pharmaceuticals companies and foundations to improve Global Health through new therapeutic options. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.
www.medincell.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005687/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medincell SA Reg Smehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Medincell SA Reg Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Medincell SA Reg S
|7,37
|7,59%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Ölpreise im Fokus: ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Zugewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schlussendlich leicht negativ. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendete den Handelstag im Plus. Anleger in den USA können sich am Montag nicht so recht entscheiden. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zu Beginn der Woche in verschiedene Richtungen.