MedinCell: US Pharma Development Expert Richard Malamut, MD Becomes Chief Medical Officer

"After working as an active member of the Medical Advisory Board of MedinCell, I am delighted to be joining full time the company as a CMO at a time when its first product is in the final stage of the FDA approval process. I look forward to contribute to the success of the other programs in MedinCell’s pipeline.

MedinCell’s breakthrough technology allows for significant clinical improvements to existing medications and will provide meaningful benefits to patients across a broad range of therapeutic indications," said Dr Malamut.

"I am truly delighted. We’ve known Richard since 2013 when he was at Teva. Richard is going to bring Medincell his deep knowledge of U.S. regulatory processes and clinical development, as well as be instrumental in evaluating new opportunities. He is an expert in both central nervous system and pain, where we are very active," said Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell. His input will be major for the next stage of the company as more and more of our programs have reached regulatory stage, and more to come, with most of clinical development activities conducted in the U.S.”

