MedinCell Signs a Licence Agreement With the Medicines Patent Pool to Fight Malaria Transmission, as Part of Its Global Health Mission

The licence agreement complements the collaboration between Medincell and the health agency Unitaid that funds the development of mdc-STM, an investigational long-acting injectable formulation for the prevention of malaria.

The Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) is a United Nations-backed public health organisation working to increase access to, and facilitate the development of life-saving medicines for low- and middle-income countries.

The licence agreement relates to a 3-Month active injectable formulation of ivermectin using Medincell’s BEPO® technology to fight malaria transmission.

The licence agreement aims to ensure that the product be widely distributed in low- and middle-income countries if proven effective and safe.

Malaria remains endemic in 91 countries leading to 627,000 deaths in 2020. Children under 5 are the most vulnerable, accounting for 80% of deaths.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a pharmaceutical company at premarketing stage that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. MedinCell collaborate with tier one pharmaceuticals companies and foundations to improve Global Health through new therapeutic options. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 150 people representing over 30 different nationalities.

