Meditation Offerings Grow Within Life Time - New Releases Focus on Better Sleep, Stress Relief and Performance

Five new meditations to be released weekly via digital app and online

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more people using meditation to relax and focus on mindfulness than ever before, Life Time, the nation's premier Healthy Way of Life brand (NYSE: LTH), announced that it has added dozens of new guided meditation programs to its digital membership, with hundreds of additional sessions on the way.

Meditation has been gaining popularity in the United States, with about 1 in 6 adults now having tried it. There's good reason to add it into your routine: A recent study says 10 minutes of meditation a day can significantly improve your mood, and serve as a "protective buffer" against negative news. Meditation can also:

Improve your attention span

Increase your emotional resiliency

Reduce anxiety and depression and cut levels of the stress hormone cortisol

Benefit immune health with warding off illness and infections

The new Life Time meditation sessions focus on better sleep and stress relief, which have been the highest on-demand categories on Life Time Digital since it debuted on-demand meditation last summer. Life Time will also release five new meditations every week throughout the remainder of 2022, many of which will also emphasize both recovery and performance (in sports, personal goals or work).

Life Time's on-demand meditations focus on several categories: Stress management, focus, gratitude, better sleep and mindful movement. They are now listened to thousands of times every week. The meditations are designed to fit busy schedules and complement members' fitness and nutrition goals to meet their healthy way of life needs.

"We continue to look at whole body health at Life Time and meditation ties in perfectly with our 'know it, nourish it, move it' philosophy," Tory Schaefer, Life Time's National Director of Yoga Operations says. "All of our meditations have been created in a way so anyone can access the benefits of meditation no matter their experience or time they have."

Life Time Digital also offers targeted virtual training and weight loss programs created by certified personal trainers, on-demand and livestreamed classes in every mobility of exercise, curated health and wellness content and access to Apple Fitness+.

For more information on Life Time Digital and its on-demand meditation programs can be found online here.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meditation-offerings-grow-within-life-time---new-releases-focus-on-better-sleep-stress-relief-and-performance-301536416.html

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.