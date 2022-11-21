Medivir Names Pia Baumann New Chief Medical Officer, Effective Feb.20

(RTTNews) - Medivir AB (MVRBF.PK), a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on cancer treatments, announced Monday the appointment of Pia Baumann as its new Chief Medical Officer.

She will be part of the company's management team and will take up her position on February 20, 2023. Baumann succeeds interim CMO Tom Morris.

Baumann's role includes overall responsibility for the continued clinical development of the candidate drug fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox).

According to the company, fostrox has the potential to become the first orally administered and liver-targeted drug for patients with HCC and other forms of liver cancer.

She most recently held a position at AstraZeneca as Vice President Medical with global responsibility for the company's Tagrisso and Lung Cancer franchise. Before that, she held leading, global positions in cancer drug development at Takeda, Incyte and ARIAD Pharmaceuticals.