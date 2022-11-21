|
21.11.2022 10:26:31
Medivir Names Pia Baumann New Chief Medical Officer, Effective Feb.20
(RTTNews) - Medivir AB (MVRBF.PK), a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on cancer treatments, announced Monday the appointment of Pia Baumann as its new Chief Medical Officer.
She will be part of the company's management team and will take up her position on February 20, 2023. Baumann succeeds interim CMO Tom Morris.
Baumann's role includes overall responsibility for the continued clinical development of the candidate drug fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox).
According to the company, fostrox has the potential to become the first orally administered and liver-targeted drug for patients with HCC and other forms of liver cancer.
She most recently held a position at AstraZeneca as Vice President Medical with global responsibility for the company's Tagrisso and Lung Cancer franchise. Before that, she held leading, global positions in cancer drug development at Takeda, Incyte and ARIAD Pharmaceuticals.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel tiefer -- DAX gibt letztendlich nach -- Wall Street schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Montag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Anleger in den USA hielten sich zum Wochenstart zurück. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am ersten Handelstag dieser Woche mehrheitlich abwärts.