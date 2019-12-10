Medivir Receives the International Diamond Prize for Excellence in Quality

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the company has been awarded the International Diamond Prize for Excellence in Quality 2019. The Prize, run by the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR), recognizes the companies, public administrations and organizations, with superior development efforts and overall excellence, which are most committed to economic progress, both for themselves and their communities as a whole. The prize was received in Vienna on behalf of Medivir by Fredrik Öberg, CSO. Fredrik Öberg also gave a presentation of one of Medivir's focus projects, MIV-818 for the treatment of liver cancer.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The company is investing in indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

