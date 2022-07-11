|
MediWound Reveals Positive Initial Data Of MW005 In Phase I/II Study To Treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
(RTTNews) - MediWound Ltd. (MDWD), a biopharmaceutical company, announced Monday positive initial data from eleven patients in its ongoing open-label Phase I/II study of MW005 for the treatment of low-risk Basal Cell Carcinoma or BCC.
The initial data shows MW005 to be safe and well-tolerated. The company noted that a majority of the patients who completed the study achieved complete histological clearance of their target lesions following treatment with MW005.
The company anticipates announcing the final data in the second half of 2022.
BCC is a non-melanoma skin cancer, and MW005 is a topical biological drug under development for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers.
The Phase I/II open-label single-arm clinical study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MW005 in BCC using different schedules of administration.
In the first cohort, eleven patients with either superficial or nodular BCC were treated. Patients enrolled into the study received seven topical applications of MW005, once every other day.
Based on the data generated to date, it is found that MW005 is safe, well-tolerated and an effective treatment for BCC with a majority of patients who completed the study demonstrating a complete histological clearance of target lesions.
