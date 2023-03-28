Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 16:59:00

Medline and MMCAP Infuse enter into national cooperative agreement

Contract aimed at supporting medical supply needs for state and local municipalities

NORTHFIELD, Ill., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a distribution agreement with the national cooperative purchasing organization MMCAP Infuse to enhance supply chain operations for government facilities providing healthcare services throughout the country.

Medline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medline)

Through this agreement, the 26,000 MMCAP Infuse members, representing state agencies, counties, cities and school districts across all 50 states, will receive access to negotiated pricing on Medline's extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies.

"Medline is working closely with MMCAP Infuse to ensure we are a strategic partner by helping them leverage a stronger purchasing power to improve operational efficiencies. With a vast distribution center network of 50 plus facilities, we can ensure they receive supplies when and where they need them," said David Brown, market sales director, Medline.

Learn how Medline supports government healthcare facilities, including hospitals, post-acute care facilities and clinics through tailored solutions at https://www.medline.com/about-us/who-we-serve/government.  

About Medline
Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 34,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at https://www.medline.com.

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medline-and-mmcap-infuse-enter-into-national-cooperative-agreement-301783565.html

SOURCE Medline

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX klar im Plus -- Asiens Aktienmärkte letztlich mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mehrheitlich fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen