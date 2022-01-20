Medline and OMNIA Partners announce new cooperative purchasing partnership

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced that it has been awarded a five-year cooperative agreement with OMNIA Partners, one of the nation's largest purchasing organizations for public and private sector procurement. In effect as of November 1, 2021, the publicly solicited contract is available nationwide.

As a result of the solicitation, Medline has entered into a master agreement with the public lead agency University of California San Diego, for the distribution of medical supplies to the University of California and all eligible agencies registered with OMNIA Partners. Eligible public agencies including state, county and local government, primary and higher education systems and public safety services will be able to tap into Medline's full portfolio of more than 300,000 medical supplies.

"The agreement with OMNIA Partners supports our ability to service customers across the continuum of care and we are honored to work closely with public agencies across the country," said Brad Mariam, executive vice president, Medline Post-Acute Care division. "Our goal is to be a partner and work alongside them to drive cost savings and greater efficiencies within their organizations."

As a manufacturer, distributor and strategic partner of medical supplies across the continuum of care, Medline is well positioned to deliver supplies through the company's robust national distribution center footprint. From 2018-2020, Medline spent $1.5 billion in new distribution centers, manufacturing capabilities and IT upgrades as part of the company's Healthcare Resilience Initiative to further its commitment to delivering superior customer service.

"OMNIA Partners is excited to have product offerings from Medline added to our strong portfolio of contracts. This contract offers quality, affordable medical solutions including; emergency medical equipment, lab supplies, surgical equipment, nursing and exam equipment to all of our participating agencies," said Doug Looney, Senior Vice President of OMNIA Partners Public Sector Sales.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is the nation's largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Our immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide. For more information, visit OMNIAPartners.com/publicsector.

