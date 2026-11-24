(RTTNews) - Medline Inc. (MDLN), a healthcare company, on Monday announced the closing of a secondary offering of 69 million shares of its Class A stock by certain existing stockholders at $35.50 per share.

The offering included the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 9 million shares.

The selling stockholders included affiliates of Blackstone, Carlyle Group and Hellman & Friedman, along with GIC Private Limited and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

The company said it did not sell any shares in the offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale.

Additionally, Medline and Medline Holdings repurchased an aggregate of $200 million of Class A common stock and limited partnership interests from the selling stockholders in a private transaction at the same price paid by the underwriters.

The repurchase included 3,788,113 shares of Class A common stock and 1,916,994 common units.

The transaction was completed concurrently with the secondary offering and counts toward the company's previously announced share repurchase program.

Medline Inc. closed trading 4.02% higher at $38.53 on the Nasdaq. In the afterhours, the stock traded 0.49% higher at $38.72.