Medline Prices Upsized IPO Of 216.03 Mln Shares At $29.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Medline Inc. announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 216.03 million shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $29.00 per share.

Medline has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 32.41 million shares of Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 17, 2025, under the symbol MDLN.

Medline said it plans to use the proceeds (net of underwriting discounts) from the issuance of 179 million shares to repay outstanding indebtedness under its senior secured term loan facilities and the remainder for general corporate purposes and to bear the expenses of the offering.

Medline intends to use the proceeds (net of underwriting discounts) from the issuance of 37.03 million shares and from any issuance of shares pursuant to any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 32.41 million shares of Class A common stock to purchase or redeem an equivalent aggregate number of outstanding equity interests from certain of its pre-IPO owners.

The offering is expected to close on December 18, 2025.