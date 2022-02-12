MedMen Announces Resignation of Chief Revenue Officer

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen” or the "Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQB: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, today announced the Company has received notification from Tracy McCourt, the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer, of her decision to resign, effective March 4, 2022.

"We appreciate Tracy’s contributions to the organization these past 14 months and wish her well in her future endeavors,” said Michael Serruya, MedMen’s CEO & Chairman.

