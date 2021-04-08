MedMen Opens Emeryville Location in California

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen” or the "Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQB: MMNFF) is pleased to announce today the opening of its Emeryville location in California as it continues to expand its market leading presence in the world’s largest cannabis market. MedMen Emeryville is located at 3996 San Pablo Ave., occupying 2,284 square feet of retail space.

MedMen’s newest location will offer a robust selection of high-quality products including house brand MedMen Red. The MedMen Red line curates a rotational selection of high quality, accessible cannabis for all. Our premium flower strains include classics such as Jack Herer, and Pineapple Express, as well as exotics like Runtz and Lemon Cherry Gelato. Also offered in the collection are disposable vapes, cartridges, pre rolls and gummies.

The product assortment is curated in partnership with providers who implement sustainable and regenerative farming practices, as well as those that are Sun+Earth Certified. Following these environmentally conscious principles, MedMen is proud to offer products from LitHouse, Cannacraft, Brother David’s, Source, WAMM x Farmer & The Felon, and Flow Kana among others. All product is available in-store or through the Company’s proprietary online ordering service for all customers and Buds rewards members.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with flagship locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, Florida, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com

