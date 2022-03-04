MedMen Prevails in Claims for Legal Fees and Costs Against Former CFO Parker

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen” or the "Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a premier cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, previously announced in November 2021 that a jury had completely exonerated the Company in a lawsuit brought by former CFO James Parker. On March 1, 2022, the judge further ordered that Parker repay MedMen $612,000 in legal fees that the Company had previously advanced to Parker, affirming that Parker was not entitled to such reimbursement due to his material breach of his employment agreement: "Since Parker materially breached his employment agreement, MME USA was relieved from its advancement obligations as of the date of the breach," the judge said in the order. The judge further ruled that Parker is not entitled to reimbursement of any further fees or expenses from the Company, following Parker’s request that the Company reimburse him for an additional $1,000,000 of legal fees.

"We are pleased that, in addition to being formally and thoroughly exonerated by the jury from the false allegations initially brought by Mr. Parker, that the judge has now ordered that he repay significant fees to the Company,” said Michael Serruya, MedMen Chairman and Interim CEO. "As a company, we are dedicated to responding vigorously to all false claims brought against the company and will pursue our remedies diligently to their conclusion.”

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Florida. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands MedMen Red and LuxLyte through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.

