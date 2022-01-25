MedMen Promotes Tyson Rossi to Chief Strategy Officer

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen” or the "Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, today announced the appointment of Tyson Rossi to the role of Chief Strategy Officer.

Rossi has been a member of MedMen’s executive management team since 2019, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Product and Revenue. He is a retail and cannabis industry veteran, with over 25 years of experience in global brand strategy and vertical cannabis operations, including over a decade of experience in the legal cannabis space. Rossi co-founded a number of cannabis ventures, including Arizona-based multistate craft edibles company Flourish Cannabis; Bodee Holdings, Inc., a privately held cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona; and Los Angeles-based Edible Solutions, a leading consulting agency in the cannabis industry.

"We’re thrilled to promote Tyson Rossi to the role of Chief Strategy Officer, responsible for driving MedMen’s company strategy and expansion efforts while overseeing all product-related activities of our business. During his time at MedMen, Tyson’s keen retail insights and deep understanding of both product and the global cannabis landscape have been invaluable to the success of our business and the continued evolution of the MedMen brand,” said Michael Serruya, Interim CEO, MedMen. "I have the utmost confidence in Tyson’s ability to lead strategy as MedMen advances into a new phase of growth and progress, prioritizing profitability, a diverse roster of best-in-class brands, and the continued refinement of the industry’s premier retail experience.”

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is North America’s leading cannabis retailer with flagship locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLite, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen and The MedMen Foundation at www.medmen.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005344/en/