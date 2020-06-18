Mednet and AppBus Partner to Optimize Clinical Trials

PHILADELPHIA and MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AppBus, an accelerator of business transformation, and Mednet, a provider of eClinical solutions for the global life sciences community, announced they have partnered together to address the rapidly evolving demands and requirements of clinical trials. The new partnership will allow Mednet customers to quickly access APIs to enable integration with a broad range of technologies.

Advancements in medical science, new data sources, increasingly complex study designs and the ongoing challenges of enrolling and engaging study participants are increasing the demand for new technologies in clinical trials. At the same time, recent challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic is creating greater urgency as research organizations look for innovative ways to adapt and prepare for the future. Using the AppBus Application eXtension Platform (AXP), Mednet can now offer their clients vastly increased speeds of application integration and automation to leverage new technology while improving the efficiency of clinical operations and allowing for cleaner data across studies.

"Interoperability of systems is a major issue in the healthcare and life sciences space," stated Bill Conners, CEO, AppBus. "AXP offers a unique ability to API enable applications with smart automation making complex eClinical integrations possible at speeds not seen before."

The Mednet platform delivers flexible and modern APIs available to facilitate integration into all eClinical applications required in a specific study. However, often a contract research organization (CRO) or biotechnology company has applications in its portfolio that have partial APIs or no APIs at all. AppBus uses smart automation to create API interfaces, making all applications full participants in the same, modern API economy of the Mednet platform.

"The industry is evolving rapidly, and the COVID-19 crisis is adding new pressures. Rapid adoption of technologies will be critical to meet these new demands and achieve success," said Rob Robertson, CEO, Mednet. "With our AppBus partnership, we can now very rapidly integrate and automate all of the clinical applications in a study, dramatically increasing the speed of study start up, critical to all clinical trials and particularly urgent studies related to COVID-19."

About AppBus

AppBus extends the life of your applications through smart automation. The AppBus Application eXtension Platform accelerates API creation across decades of legacy applications. AppBus enables the rapid creation of robust application integrations in combination with reliable process automation. We serve primarily the Life Sciences and Financial Services industries. For more information please visit us at AppBus.com.

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's comprehensive eClinical platform, iMednet, is built with native applications, while also enabling integrations, to optimize efficiency and deliver maximum value to clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's comprehensive solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while enabling organizations to adapt to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for nearly 20 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit www.mednetsolutions.com.

