30.11.2022 01:29:00
MedPro Healthcare Staffing Introduces MPX+, A New Way To Experience MedPro
SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPro Healthcare Staffing, a leading provider in contract healthcare staffing services, introduces MedPro Experience+ (MPX+), a new way for travel nurses and allied health professionals to take control of their careers. MPX+ puts the power in travelers' hands. Users have 24/7, real-time access to jobs, applications, credentials, assignment details, and more.
"MedPro continues to develop and utilize technology to better serve our employees and clients," said MedPro CEO Liz Tonkin. "MPX+ is a new way to experience MedPro, empowering travel nurses and allied health professionals to search and apply for jobs anywhere, anytime, at their convenience."
MedPro Experience+ Provides:
24/7 Priority Access to Premium Jobs
Be the first to know, with immediate access to all our jobs as soon as we receive them.
Custom Job Alerts
Set your preferences and receive alerts seconds after we receive a matching job.
One-Click Apply
Quickly apply to any job, anytime, with just one click.
Real-Time Application Updates
Check the status of your job application anytime, anywhere.
Mobile-First Experience
MPX+ was built for mobile to provide an easy-to-navigate interface, from job search through credentialing and assignment.
MPX+ is available in the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, and online at www.medprostaffing.com
Travel nurses and allied health professionals were critical during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to be in high demand. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment in healthcare occupations will increase by 13 percent through 2031. MPX+ is a traveler's ticket to taking control of their career.More About MedPro Healthcare Staffing
Founded in 1983, MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract healthcare staffing services to acute and long-term post-acute hospitals, government facilities, and medical laboratories across the U.S. Located in Sunrise, FL., MedPro employs over 300 corporate employees. For more information, please contact Stacey Edwards at (954) 228.7534. www.medprostaffing.com.
