Medrio eClinical Rolls Out New CRO Resource Portal Designed to Empower CROs and Nurture Sponsor Relationships

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medrio, a leading provider of eClinical technology for pharma, medical device, and diagnostics companies conducting clinical trials, today announced the launch of a new resource portal designed to empower CROs and consultants to develop and nurture sponsor relationships.

Medrio's CRO Resource Portal equips CROs and consultants for success with leading support, training, and self-service tools. Medrio's enhanced support of CROs is a collaborative effort aligning Medrio's sales, marketing, product, and development resources with trusted CROs and consultancies to deliver superior customer experiences.

The Medrio CRO Resource Portal provides partners with outstanding resources to rise above the competition, deliver greater sponsor satisfaction, and grow their business. As digital technology continues to disrupt clinical trials and as more sponsors choose to outsource to CROs, channel partners are turning to Medrio for proven solutions that quickly integrate into clinical workflows, facilitate research, and deliver high value to study Sponsors.

Medro's new CRO Resource Portal provides partners with on-demand sales growth tools, marketing resources, and top-tier training for success in the rapidly-changing clinical research landscape:



Win more sponsor bids: Increase competitiveness by accelerating research timelines and lowering clinical trial costs.

Boost sales and relationships: Discover new sales opportunities and grow existing relationships with a comprehensive resource center, sales assets, video testimonials, product demos, and co-marketing opportunities.

Stay ahead of the competition: Access exclusive learning and development opportunities, including information on the latest industry developments.

"Medrio's CRO Portal contains extremely helpful information for capabilities and bid defense meetings. The one-pagers and sales decks are easily integrated into our company presentations and provide just the right amount of information without too much detail".

Deborah Bates, MA, CCRP, Clinical Project Manager, Tranquil Clinical Research

SOURCE Medrio, Inc.