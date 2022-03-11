Medscape Education to Host Second Annual Perspectives in Lung Cancer Care Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education will host the second annual Perspectives in Lung Cancer Care virtual conference from March 17-19. This conference is designed to help enhance clinician understanding of the spectrum of lung cancer and provide strategies that can help translate data updates into improvements in patient care. The first Perspectives in Lung Cancer Care conference in 2021 educated more than 13,000 healthcare professionals, and $11,000 was donated to the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer and Cancer Research Institute from registration fees.

Lecia V. Sequist, MD, MPH, will act as chair of this year's conference. Sessions held by leading faculty in the field of lung cancer care will include topics on non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, screening and early detection, and more.

"Over three days this innovative CME/CE experience will take healthcare professionals on a unique learning journey, which begins when they enter the Virtual Conference Center," said Dr. Sequist. "In this space, eight livestreamed sessions will present the latest education in lung cancer and offer practical application of emerging advances into clinical care."

The conference will be powered by MedscapeLIVE! and feature an immersive environment and a dynamic conference experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend content sessions, network with peers and faculty in sessions and in a networking lounge, participate in live quizzing with MedChallenge, and explore a virtual exhibit hall.

For more information about the virtual event, visit https://na.eventscloud.com/website/31879/

Perspectives in Lung Cancer Care offers continuing education (CE) credit for physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, , and pharmacists commensurate with their participation in the event.

Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals.

