MedSchoolCoach Launches Groundbreaking MCAT Go Audio Learning Experience with MCAT Podcaster, Sam Smith

NEWTON, Mass., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAT tutoring and medical school admissions advising company, MedSchoolCoach , announces the launch of its newest MCAT resource, MCAT Go . The subscription-based audio learning tool allows students to study for the MCAT with vivid, concise, and memorable lessons covering all science topics that students need to know.

The MCAT Go audio learning experience was designed by MCAT podcaster, Sam Smith, who created the MCAT Basics podcast, with more than 1MM downloads and thousands of subscribers.

MCAT Go allows students to listen to lessons, while driving, exercising, or engaging in other activities. Unlike watching videos or reading a book, the audio learning strategy offers a learning experience that complements a student's other MCAT study materials and methods.

Key highlights include:

Engaging audio content - Informative and memorable MCAT audio lessons, divided into 450 chapters covering all the science topics needed for the exam.

Carefully-designed structure - Follow the MedSchoolCoach expert MCAT team's recommended order, which ensures students cover all of the main topics on the AAMC outline, at the right time.

Extensive quizzes and questions - Test mastery across 75 quizzes and more than 1,000 science-focused questions.

Self-paced learning - Study for the MCAT anywhere. Create custom playlists and rewind, fastforward, bookmark, and re-listen to any lessons as needed.

"One of our goals at MedSchoolCoach is to make the process of becoming a physician more accessible to more students. We offer countless free resources to help students study for the MCAT, as well as professional one-on-one tutoring, practice exams, and an MCAT Prep App. MCAT Go is the newest addition to our program. It is a truly unique and affordable learning experience, and students will quickly find that it is the most convenient way to score higher on the MCAT without breaking the bank," said Dr. Sahil Mehta, Founder and CEO of MedSchoolCoach.

Learn more about MCAT Go and try it free at: https://go.medschoolcoach.com/launch

About MedSchoolCoach: MedSchoolCoach is the nation's leading medical education company,providing pre-med and medical school admissions consulting services, MCAT and USMLE/COMLEX tutoring, and unique products and experiences that help students become physicians.

